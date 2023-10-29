Israel Adesanya pens powerful message for Francis Ngannou after incredible boxing debut

Israel Adesanya, much like many others within the MMA realm, couldn't help but exude pride in Francis Ngannou's remarkable performance against British boxing sensation Tyson Fury.

Ngannou not only defied expectations in his professional boxing debut but also quelled the skeptics with an outstanding display, even if the scorecards ultimately didn't favor him.

The bonds forged in the UFC, rooted in their shared African heritage, continue to unite Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, and former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Revered as the 'Three Kings of the UFC,' this trio has witnessed each other's journeys to success from close quarters.

Expand Tweet

In an uplifting demonstration of solidarity, both Adesanya and Usman accompanied Ngannou to the ring for the Fury fight, exemplifying the profound and enduring camaraderie that binds them.

Expand Tweet

The fiercely contested Fury vs. Ngannou bout culminated in a thrilling but contentious split decision, with scores of 94-95, 96-93, and 95-94, ultimately favoring Fury. While Fury dominated the early rounds, a defining moment arrived in the third, as Ngannou's thunderous left hand knocked Fury to the canvas.

Despite the loss, Israel Adesanya beamed with pride, acknowledging the former UFC heavyweight champion's valiant effort in the showdown against Fury. In the eyes of numerous observers, Francis Ngannou emerged as the victor, prompting Adesanya to express his support through a heartfelt note on X, applauding Ngannou's exceptional performance. He wrote:

"Against all odds and coming out on TOP‼️ Stepping into the squared circle and going toe to toe with the greatest heavyweight in boxing. My brother @francisngannou…you shook up the WORLD‼️"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet