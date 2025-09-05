"Boxing has gotten so dumb" - Fans react to Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather reportedly agreeing to fight next year

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are reportedly set to meet in an exhibition bout in spring 2026, with CSI Sports and Fight Sports promoting the event.Reports claim both fighters have signed contracts, though the exact date and location are yet to be finalized. The contest is likely to be contested for eight rounds.Check out the X post below:Tyson will be close to 60 by the time he enters the ring. His most recent outing came in 2024, when he lost an exhibition bout to Jake Paul. Mayweather, meanwhile, has remained active through a series of exhibition events since his retirement in 2017.The matchup between two fighters from vastly different eras has left fans divided. Some see it as a spectacle that dilutes the sport’s legacy, while others are curious to watch two icons share the ring. One fan wrote:&quot;Boxing has gotten so dumb.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Call me crazy, but Floyd is going to kick his as*.&quot;&quot;I give up on boxing. Pathetic!&quot;&quot;We were all asking for it. And now it's here!&quot;&quot;Don't care about that fight.&quot;&quot;As if seeing Mike get carried by the Disney kid [Paul] wasn't bad enough, now I have to endure watching him get embarrassed by a 48-year-old Mayweather. Why are you doing this to me, Mike?&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to reports of Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]When Mike Tyson dismissed Floyd Mayweather’s claim of being the greatest everFloyd Mayweather once declared himself the best to ever step in a ring, placing his name above Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. That remark did not sit well with Tyson, who has always seen Ali as the sport’s true standard.Tyson brushed off Mayweather’s boast as delusional and stressed that greatness is measured by how the public embraces a fighter, not just by an undefeated record. Sharing his thoughts with Undisputed Champion Network, Tyson said:“He’s very delusional... Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of greatness with Ali, he’d be able to take his kids to school by himself. He can’t take his kids to school by himself, and he’s talking about he’s great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people, greatness is being accepted by the people. He can’t take his kids alone to school by himself.” [H/t: Fox Sports]