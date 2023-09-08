"He can't take his kids to school by himself" - When Mike Tyson slammed 'small, scared man' Floyd Mayweather for saying he's greater than Muhammad Ali

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have had their fair share of public spats, but one of their most memorable events happened in 2015. Tyson didn't mince words when he criticized Mayweather's belief that he was greater than the legendary Muhammad Ali.

During an interview back in 2015, 'Iron' expressed his strong disagreement with Mayweather's assertion, describing him as delusional and expressing that 'Money' always surrounds himself with bodyguards, suggesting a level of fearfulness:

"He's very delusional. Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he'd be able to take his kids to school by himself. Ok, he can't take his kids to school by himself, and he's talking about he's great?"

He added:

"Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people. 'It's being accepted by the people. He can't take his kids alone to school by himself. He's a little scared man. He's a very small, scared man."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

Francis Ngannou gains assurance from Mike Tyson's guidance for upcoming clash with Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou is filled with confidence after training under Mike Tyson's tutelage in preparation for his fight with Tyson Fury.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is set to make his debut in the squared circle against 'The Gypsy King' in a 10-round showdown on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

To improve his odds, Ngannou has enlisted the expertise of the legendary heavyweight champion 'Iron Mike' Tyson. 'The Predator' recently shared insights into the lessons he's gained from their training sessions in Las Vegas as they gear up for his most significant challenge to date.

During the inaugural pre-fight press conference, Ngannou stated:

"We are working on the delivery system and if you've been watching my training, we have one of the best guys who ever lived in the camp, Mike Tyson."

He added:

"If you're talking about a delivery system, you don't get bigger than that but it's a very important element in this fight. I intend to make my punch useful, that's why I'm working on it. I know this is a big challenge for me and I’m working hard to put myself in the best position."

Check out Ngannou's comments below (from 1:46:13):