Boxing great shares screenshot of him asking Ryan Garcia to work on his footwork "a month before the fight"

Ryan Garcia recently got some advice from a great boxer of yesteryear per the account of the legend in question.

'Sugar' Shane Mosley posted a screenshot of a direct message that he sent to Garcia in the weeks leading up to his recent clash with Devin Haney. Despite seeming erratic in many ways beforehand, Garcia put on an exemplary performance in garnering a thorough points win over WBC super lightweight champion Haney.

The picture shared by Mosley had a multi-faceted and nuanced game-planning approach for the fight, addressing Garcia's skillset. Specifically articulating how 'KingRy' could best apply it to a familiar foe of his on the amateur circuit in Haney during their first clash with each other as pros.

Sharing the message, Mosley took to his Instagram handle and posted a screenshot of his message to Garcia. Captioning the post, Mosley said:

"I told #RyanGarcia to work on his footwork a month before the fight and he did."

Check out the screenshot that Mosley sent to Ryan Garcia pre-Haney fight below:

Ryan Garcia: from Sugar Shane to Sugar Sean

While it seems like the former multi-division champion in Shane Mosley imparted some solid advice to 'KingRy', there's another man that bears the Sugar moniker that Garcia is focused on in a very different way.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has been engaging in a war of words with Garcia as of late.

The 25-year-old has bantered with Sugar Sean in the public eye for a while now but it seems like the banter is ramping up and the intrigue is higher than ever considering the respective stocks of both men.

While there have been some rumblings of a rematch against Gervonta Davis with Garcia wanting it in a higher weight class, a crossover bout with the UFC's 135-pound titleholder could serve to be quite lucrative and attention-grabbing.

The California native has also recently intimated he wants to go up as high as 154 pounds to try to wrest a title belt away from Sebastian Fondura. With O'Malley though, Garcia likes his chances even beyond the boxing ring. 'KingRy' even claimed on The MMA Hour that he could see himself beating O'Malley in a mixed martial arts contest.

The feud between the two seemingly stemmed from O'Malley calling out the aforementioned 'Tank' Davis after Davis had finished Ryan Garcia. This seemed to be something that Garcia took issue with and an X-based feud emerged thereafter. Many tweets have been exchanged in the pursuit of possibly generating enough interest to one day set up a Garcia versus O'Malley contest.