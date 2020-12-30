Boxing legend backs Logan Paul to outdo Conor McGregor in Floyd Mayweather fight

Veteran boxer Victor Ortiz believes Logan Paul would give Floyd Mayweather trouble when they meet on February 20 for the exhibition match.

A former WBC welterweight champion, Victor Ortiz has been a longtime friend of YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. The two have been friends for over six years, and Ortiz is making some time for his pal while being on his own fight camp for a targeted return on January 30.

Victor Ortiz spoke to MMA Fighting at a training session of Logan Paul, where the former was "in shock and awe" seeing Paul's preparation ahead of the fight. From what he saw, Ortiz was confident that Logan Paul would be able to do some serious damage to Floyd Mayweather.

"Mind you, these are full-on professional boxers. I sat back in shock and awe. He was so composed and relaxed. He used his reach perfect – took a little step, hook down the middle, sleep. Night-night... I know what I know, and I know what I see. What I’m saying, in a sense, is that he will give Floyd trouble."

Victor Ortiz has himself faced the undefeated boxer in a losing effort. He has some pointers to pass on to Logan Paul before he steps inside the ring with Floyd Mayweather two months from now.

Victor Ortiz: Conor couldn't do nothing

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

The conversation around Floyd Mayweather and exhibition matches is always incomplete without the mention of Conor McGregor. The two fought it out in the second highest-grossing PPV event of all time in 2017, with Mayweather winning with a TKO in the end.

Despite going ten rounds with the boxer, Victor Ortiz was not impressed by Conor McGregor. He believes Logan Paul would be able to do much more damage to Mayweather than McGregor could.

"Conor couldn’t do nothing. I don’t mean to speak bad. Conor’s a heck of a UFC fighter in the octagon, but he has no business in a ring, as opposed to someone like Logan – Logan learned in a ring. So his stuff is all standup. Everything about Logan is boxing, angles, moving, so it’s two different worlds. I couldn’t tell you what someone like Logan or myself could do in an octagon, but stick to what you know. And Logan, he knows boxing right now."

Ortiz said he was a fan of Conor McGregor, but in his opinion, Floyd Mayweather successfully "shut it down" when he wanted to. He would not be able to do the same to Logan Paul.