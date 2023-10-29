Boxing legends give Tyson Fury guard of honor for epic walkout

Tyson Fury may not have had the fight he wanted against Francis Ngannou on Saturday, but it was still a memorable night for 'The Gypsy King.'

Fury made a memorable walk out to the ring prior to facing Ngannou with a 'guard of honor' entrance featuring boxing legends. 'The Gypsy King' walked out with his signature cape and crown.

Expand Tweet

Though an incredible moment for Tyson Fury, most fans were unappreciative of the walkout due to the unexpected length of time it took to get there. Throughout the event, fans took to social media to express frustration towards the broadcast pacing.

Following the fight, Fury participated in a faceoff with WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Tyson Fury and Usyk have already agreed to face each other next, with a date yet to be finalized. It is unlikely Fury will be able to make the originally intended date of December 23.

Celebrities in attendance for Fury vs Ngannou

The legendary boxers in attendance were just a few of many notable names who made the trip to Riyadh for the event. International superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Eminem, Conor McGregor, Kanye West, Manny Pacquiao, and Vince McMahon were all present for the fight.

Expand Tweet

Following the result of the fight, many other stars who were not in attendance voiced their opinions on social media. An overwhelming majority of post-fight comments were in support of Francis Ngannou.

NBA superstar LeBron James was among those who tweeted his disagreement with the result.

Expand Tweet

James was not alone, as Tyson Fury's fellow countryman KSI tweeted:

"Congrats Ngannou, you're the people's champ"

Expand Tweet

The card clearly had a lot of viewers and created a considerable amount of post-fight buzz. Though the pay-per-view numbers have not been reported, it appears to have been successful at first glance.