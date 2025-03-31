"Boxing masterclass" - Fans applaud Masaaki Noiri's impeccable technique in shocking stoppage of Tawanchai at ONE 172

Many are still galvanized by how Masaaki Noiri overcame the seemingly insurmountable odds to defeat Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE 172 just over a week ago.

Inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena, the Japanese superstar ignited the partisan crowd with a stunning third-round knockout against the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, seizing the interim divisional kickboxing gold in spectacular fashion.

Watch the full fight posted by ONE Championship below:

Now, following the global pay-per-view broadcast, fans are beginning to piece together exactly what went right for Noiri in his remarkable victory.

Read the comments below:

Comments from YouTube

If there was one defining factor in Noiri's triumph, it was his on-point boxing game. The Team Vasileus member dialed in his precision, repeatedly finding home for his overhand right in the first two rounds of the bout.

The fight's turning point came in the third frame, where Noiri expertly timed Tawanchai's attack and countered with a left hook to drop Tawanchai to the canvas.

Though Tawanchai managed to get back to his feet, Noiri sensed the finish was within his reach. Wasting no time, he unleashed a barrage of solid punches, forcing the referee to call a halt to the contest.

Masaaki Noiri to face Superbon next for undisputed divisional reign

Masaaki Noiri could be back in training very soon as he is expected to share the ring with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in a showdown to crown the one true king of the division.

While an official date has yet to be announced by the promotion, Superbon has already been seen back in the gym.

Check out the clip below:

Meanwhile, Noiri walked away unscathed from his meeting with Tawanchai PK Saenchai, fueling speculation that he could suit up for action within a few months.

