"It's okay" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon lifts Tawanchai's spirits after TKO loss to Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Tawanchai PK Saenchai may hail from different camps in Thailand, but at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23, they stood united under the nation's colors on the global stage.

Ad

That solidarity was on full display when Rodtang didn't hesitate to console Tawanchai, offering a situational pep talk after the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion fell short in his quest for the divisional interim kickboxing gold against hometown hero Masaaki Noiri at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

ONE Championship captured the heartfelt moment on camera, culminating in a warm embrace between the two Thai warriors:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rodtang was heard saying to Tawanchai:

"You can't stand there hesitating. You have to spin first. Spin first, and then find the right angle. It's okay."

Tawanchai faced an early challenge in the opening round as Noiri pushed the pace and repeatedly landed his overhand right with precision.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the third stanza when the Japanese striker timed a crushing left hook as Tawanchai moved forward, sending the Thai superstar crashing to the canvas.

Ad

Though Tawanchai managed to beat the count, Noiri wasted no time unleashing a non-stop barrage of blows, leaving the referee no choice but to step in and wave off the contest.

This loss snapped Tawanchai's impressive nine-fight winning streak in striking matches under the promotion's banner.

Saenchai cheers up Tawanchai following ONE 172 defeat

Rodtang Jitmuangnon wasn't the only Muay Thai royalty to offer support to Tawanchai PK Saenchai following his heartbreaking defeat at ONE 172.

Ad

The legendary Saenchai also offered words of encouragement, leaving a reassuring message in the comment section of Tawanchai's Instagram post.

Saenchai wrote:

"Keep fighting, my brother. I'm always rooting for you."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.