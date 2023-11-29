“Boxing with MMA gloves” – Jonathan Di Bella down to fight Jarred Brooks in a special rules showdown

One thing you have to love about ONE Championship is how there’s just a genuine sense of competition between athletes, without all that fluff and posturing and fake trash talk to sell fights.

An example of that is ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks sliding into ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella’s DMs and challenging him to a fight cordially.

Di Bella spoke to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, and he revealed what Brooks sent to him and the challenge that was sent out.

The Italian-Canadian said:

“Jarred Brooks dm-ed me, saying he wants to do a special rules bout and yeah he was like 'How about that special rules striking?' Like those two girls did. Boxing with MMA gloves. And I was like I'm down, and he's down too. And it'll be cool too. So it's cool that we had a little agreement in the DMs, and hope it'll one day happen.”

Di Bella vs. Brooks in a special rules showdown? That prospect is a surefire hit.

Jarred Brooks is primarily a wrestler but has shown high-level striking skills in his fights. Meanwhile, Jonathan Di Bella is a kickboxer but uses his hands very well when needed.

If this fight comes to fruition, fans will certainly be in for a treat.

What a Jonathan Di Bella vs. Jarred Brooks special rules fight would look like

Of course, hardcore ONE Championship fans are no strangers to special rules and mixed-rules fights. ONE often features these hybrid rule sets in their biggest events. The two girls Jonathan Di Bella was talking about were none other than Thai phenom Anna ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak and ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan.

‘The Panda’ and ‘Wondergirl’ went to war in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 last September, which consisted of all punches and no kicks, knees, or elbows. Xiong won via third-round TKO.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch that fight and the rest of ONE Fight Night 14 via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.