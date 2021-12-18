"He backed down like a little puppy"- Anthony Taylor offers his two cents on backstage brawl with Nate Diaz at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II weigh-ins

As Anthony Taylor and Chris Avila inch closer to their fight on the same card as Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, tensions have been flaring up. After reports of a bust-up at the weigh-ins involving Nate Diaz between the two camps emerged, Taylor offered fans some insight into his side of the story.

While in conversation with 'The Schmo', Anthony Taylor revealed what he thought of the incident and the man in question, Nate Diaz.

"Yeah, it was pretty sticky out there. But we had the mop and cleaned it up. You know, Nate's always looking for something to start. He couldn't swallow what he could chew. And my team was there, his team was there and he backed out like a little puppy," said Anthony Taylor.

Diaz, who charted a course to Tampa to corner his teammate Chris Avila, found himself in the midst of a brawl with the opposing camp during the weigh-ins at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Watch TMZ's coverage of the brawl and the after-math, right here:

Anthony Taylor on exposing Tommy Fury in his last outing

Anthony Taylor's previous outing in the ring saw him go toe-to-toe against Tommy Fury on the same card that featured Jake Paul fighting Tyron Woodley for the first time.

Taylor and Fury's fight came to an unfavorable end for him as Fury walked away from the fight with a unanimous decision victory. Fury, who subsequently went on to book a fight against Jake Paul, was forced to pull out of the fight due to a rib injury and lung infection.

In light of his withdrawal, Anthony Taylor was asked whether he felt he was responsible for Tommy Fury's withdrawal from the fight in any way. Here's what he had to say:

"Absolutely, you know, just for exposing Tommy for who he is as an actual boxer. When I fought Tommy, people was like 'Oh this a fraud, this is not a real Fury, he's a fairy'," exclaimed Anthony Taylor.

Catch the entire segment of Anthony Taylor's interview with 'The Schmo' right here:

