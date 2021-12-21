Brendan Schaub praises Jake Paul for spreading awareness about CTE and brain trauma

Jake Paul recently lifted the lid on his issues with memory loss and slurred speech. Brendan Schaub has now offered his two cents on Paul's candor when it comes to discussing sensitive issues such as this.

On his Below the Belt podcast, Brendan Schaub addressed the fact Jake Paul is seemingly relying on psychedelic drugs like toad to supress the effects of brain trauma.

"He's just getting started, and he talks about doing psychedelic drugs, I think he licked that frog, he does DMT. I still think it's good that guys are talking about it. I don't think the commission should shun guys for talking about this because it is an issue in the sport, probably the biggest issue, CTE and stuff like that. Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and these other guys are figuring stuff out that helps. You know, it could really help some young fighters out early in their careers."

'The Problem Child' has been open when it comes to dealing with health issues that are part-and-parcel of the fight game.

He previously admitted that he suffered around 20-30 concussions over the course of his life, owing to football and sparring. It seems like the hits have finally started taking a toll on his health.

Jake Paul's issues with CTE

Jake Paul, in the buildup to his knockout victory over Ben Askren, revealed that his brain was showing early signs of CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

Paul was referring to a chronic disease that causes degeneration of the brain. The condition is caused by repeated blunt force trauma to the head. It is commonly found in players across sports like football, boxing, MMA and more.

However, Paul promptly took to Twitter in a bid to retract his hasty comments about the serious condition.

"I wanna retract my comments made about CTE as it relates to me and my medical history. It’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about."

It’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about. I wanna retract my comments made about CTE as it relates to me and my medical history.It’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about.

