Is Jake Paul suffering from memory loss?

Jake Paul's professional boxing career may have just started, and it appears that he is already feeling the effects of it.

Before his fight with Tyron Woodley, the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter had appeared on In Depth with journalist Graham Bensinger and confessed to suffering from slurred speech and memory loss since embarking on his boxing career. Here's what Paul said:

"I notice it in conversations with like, with my girlfriend or friends, like, not remembering something that I should be able to remember that happened a couple days ago. Sometimes in my speech, where like every hundredth or two hundredth word, I'll mess up or, like, slur, which I didn't do that before. I think before, it was affecting me more at a rapid pace because I never took it easy. I was always thrown in there with people who were way, way better than me until I started to slowly get to their level."

Paul revealed that he has had around 20 to 30 concussions during his lifetime, though he added that it is quite difficult to confirm exactly how many. The internet sensation added that most of these concussions came from playing football and sparring with guys in boxing.

Jake Paul opens up on how he fights his symptoms

Jake Paul revealed that he has experimented with psychedelics such as the toad, which is 5-MeO-DMT to combat his symptoms. He admitted to using it and claimed that it helps increase neural activity and open up new pathways in the brain.

"I have experimented with that [psychedelics] and it has definitely helped out," Paul said.

You can catch Jake Paul's full interview with Graham Bensinger below:

Jake Paul has been successful in all of his professional boxing fights so far. He launched an amateur fighting career back in 2018 and went pro in 2019. His pro-boxing record currently stands at 5-0, with his latest win coming over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' stopped 'T-Wood' with a ferocious overhand right in the sixth round of their bout to stay unbeaten.

Edited by Prem Deshpande