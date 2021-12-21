"Not padding his record like Chavez Jr." - Brendan Schaub says Jake Paul deserves respect after KO of Tyron Woodley

Despite Jake Paul mowing Tyron Woodley down with a highlight-reel knockout, questions are still being raised about his legitimacy as a boxer.

However, Brendan Schaub, for one, believes that Jake Paul has done more than just pad his stats to accumulate a seemingly impressive record that is actually hollow. That's something he believes Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is guilty of.

Schaub, drawing parallels between Chavez Jr. and Paul, shone a light on the YouTuber-turned-boxer's record and the kind of fighters he has fought. 'Big Brown' emphasized the fact that Paul has been locking horns with battle-hardened fighters like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

What's more, he asserted that Paul was effectively knocking all his opponents out, barring his initial outing against Tyron Woodley, which he won by way of split decision. During an episode of his Below the Belt podcast, the former UFC heavyweight said:

"To f***ing flatline KO Woodley is insane. At some point, you're going to have to face Jake Paul head-on and realize that the kid's putting in the work. He's now knocked out every opponent he's ever faced and it's not like he's fighting tomato cans who are padding the record at 20-0 or like Cesar Chavez Jr. did, where they're just fighting nobodies and they get to 15-0 and you've never really seen them battle-tested."

Catch Brendan Schaub's podcast below:

Brendan Schaub believes Jake Paul could have wrecked Tommy Fury within three rounds

Jake Paul was scheduled to butt heads with Tommy Fury before 'TNT' was forced out of the fight due to medical concerns. Brendan Schaub recently opined that 'The Problem Child' would have made short work of Fury regardless of the Englishman's experience and stature.

"If you think in any case Tommy Fury would've given Jake Paul more problems, you're just wrong, man. This was the tougher fight for him. And for him to get a walk-off, home-run KO over Woodley, who's an MMA Hall of Famer, man, it's pretty f***ing impressive."

With a decisive win over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul has indeed left no doubt about his aptitude for boxing.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will now embark on a quest to bag bigger fights to further cement himself as a legitimate threat inside the squared circle. But how long will it last? Only time will tell.

Edited by Harvey Leonard