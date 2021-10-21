"Isn't just a YouTuber, he's a boxer now" - Michael Bisping warns Tommy Fury against underestimating Jake Paul; predicts 'TNT' will struggle against 'The Problem Child'

Michael Bisping has issued a warning to Tommy Fury regarding complacency as he prepares to meet Jake Paul later this year.

Ever since they won on the same card earlier this year, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul have seemingly been on a collision course to meet inside the squared circle. Some wondered whether it would take place next year, but as per recent reports, December 18 is being lined up as a potential date for Tommy Fury and Jake Paul to finally settle their rivalry between the ropes.

Many have questioned what the bout will look like, and according to Michael Bisping, Tommy Fury needs to be careful that he doesn’t take Jake Paul too lightly. Bisping said:

“Listen, Jake Paul isn’t just a YouTuber. He’s a boxer. He used to be a YouTuber, probably still is one, but he’s also a boxer. Just because you discover your love for the sweet science later in life doesn’t mean you have to be labelled a YouTuber your entire life. The reality is Jake Paul is doing a lot of great things in the boxing world, bringing a lot of attention and eyes to the boxing world.”

“Tommy Fury struggled against Anthony Taylor. If he struggled against Anthony Taylor, he’s going to struggle against Jake Paul. That’s just my two cents, and I believe he loses.”

Would Tommy Fury walk away?

In his video, Bisping also talks about how John Fury said in a recent interview that he believes Tommy Fury should retire if he can’t go out there and put a beating on Jake Paul. Some may feel like that’s quite harsh, but John Fury has never once minced his words.

The fact that Jake Paul has made the transition over from YouTube to boxing would lead many to believe he has no chance against someone like Tommy Fury, but nobody knows what this match-up will look like until the bell rings.

Official confirmation is still yet to come through, but if the reports are true, fans won’t have much longer to wait before seeing them square off.

