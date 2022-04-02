"It would be crazy to say that they are not boxers" - Roman Reigns heaps praise on Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Roman Reigns thinks the idea of not considering Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul as boxers is "crazy".

YouTubers turned pro-boxers, the Paul Brothers are constantly in the limelight, with many fans and experts doubting their credentials as boxers. 'The Problem Child' has an undefeated record in boxing, winning five fights with four knockouts to his name.

His brother 'The Maverick' is just coming off an exhibition match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather. Logan Paul has also expressed his desire to fight in the UFC and has made appearances in the WWE.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had the following to say on the Paul brothers:

"I think as performers you need to be multi-layered. You got to have multiple lanes of skillset. So, [although] these guys started out as YouTubers, I don't think I have talked to Logan Paul even though he's been around WWE for a few weeks here and there, I definitely never met his brother Jake. But these guys, from everything that I have seen or heard, they put in the work. They live a full-time boxing schedule, they train... they do everything that a professional boxer would do to prepare for a fight. So, I think it would be crazy to say that they are not boxers."

Check out Roman Reigns' interview with TMZ Sports below:

Furthermore, Reigns stated that the brothers' social media following is very important in today's day and age as fans need to be constantly tuned in to what they're doing.

Jake Paul believes he is a better boxer than Dustin Poirier

Jake Paul recently stated that he is a better boxer than UFC star Dustin Poirier.

Paul appeared on The Journey Podcast, where he was asked about his chances in a boxing bout with Conor McGregor. 'The Problem Child' is confident of a victory against the Irishman.

The Cleveland native mentioned McGregor's struggles in the standup exchanges against Dustin Poirier, who Paul feels is not on his level as a boxer:

"[McGregor] just looks like s**t. I am a better boxer than Dustin Poirier. Look what Dustin did to him in the first round. Again, it goes back to him being out of his prime and me barely coming into it."

Check out Jake Paul's interview on The Journey Podcast below:

Poirier defeated McGregor twice in 2021, becoming the first fighter to win against the Irishman via TKO in the first of those two bouts.

