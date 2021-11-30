"Brutal abuse for Jake Paul" - Tommy Fury's father claims 'The Problem Child' will get "dissected" in upcoming fight

Tommy Fury's father John Fury has commented on his son's upcoming fight with Jake Paul.

Heavyweight world champion boxer Tyson Fury's father spoke about the repercussions awaiting Jake Paul when he faces 'TNT' at Tampa, Florida on December 18.

Expressing the importance of having Tyson Fury in Tommy's training camp, Fury Sr. said:

"I've always trained Tommy, but Tyson, to have his experience an input, he just raised the game completely. He's raised all our profiles, without him in this camp, we probably wouldn't be this happy... The impact he is having on me, still at 56, it's phenomenal. And I know the impact that he has had on Tommy as well, and it all adds to one thing, brutal abuse for Jake Paul, because he's gonna get dissected."

John Fury was also previously criticized for talking ill about Jake Paul's girlfriend in a recently concluded press conference. The boxing trainer made an X-rated remark about Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ ‼️ The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference descends into chaos as John Fury goes at it with Jake exchanging wild insults while Tommy and Tyson watch…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing ‼️ The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference descends into chaos as John Fury goes at it with Jake exchanging wild insults while Tommy and Tyson watch…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing] https://t.co/mXr2nBBKs8

BT Sport addressed the issue on Twitter and apologized publicly for the remarks made by John Fury.

Here's the statement below:

Tommy Fury spoke about the bet between him and Jake Paul; 'TNT' hopes that Jake Paul pays him the money promised after he beats 'The Problem Child'

Tommy Fury spoke about the bet between him and Jake Paul and stated that 'The Problem Child' should keep his word and pay him the promised $500,000 after the British boxer beats him.

He said:

"Obviously, a lot of ifs and buts. So, when I beat Jake Paul, I hope he gets his hand in his pocket and gives me what he has promised... It is what it is, it is a fight, I'm not thinking about anything on the side so, all this means nothing to me. I'm thinking of one thing, and that's getting my hand raised on December 18th and that's exactly what's going to happen, I don't say if, buts or maybes, I know [that] it's gonna be a great night for me."

Watch the full interview here:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by C. Naik