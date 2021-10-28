Watch: Canelo Alvarez's grueling training sessions as he prepares to fight Caleb Plant in title unification bout

Footage has been released of Canelo Alvarez training hard as he gears up to take on Caleb Plant in a huge boxing showdown next weekend.

It’s been well documented for many years now that Canelo Alvarez, within the boxing community, is widely considered to be one of the greatest of his generation. Outside of his loss to Floyd Mayweather and the controversy surrounding his two contests with Gennady Golovkin, he’s had an almost picture-perfect career. It has has seen him become one of the most popular fighters in the sport.

Now, with Caleb Plant on the horizon in Las Vegas on November 6, the great Canelo Alvarez appears to be as prepared as he’s ever been.

Watch footage of Canelo Alvarez training below:

The Mexican star can be seen showcasing his speed, agility and insane power in the above clips. Footage of the hard session comes after Canelo noted that he hopes Plant has a “good chin” as he plans on testing it in a big way in Sin City.

What’s on the line for Canelo Alvarez?

Every single time Canelo Alvarez steps into the ring there are certain expectations put on his shoulders by fans. Whether it be a dramatic knockout or an impressive decision win, the legend of Canelo has ensured that he will always be one of the biggest draws in boxing.

The meeting with Caleb Plant has been a long time coming and will give Alvarez the chance to settle what has become something of a “blood feud.”

The two men can’t stand each other, to the point where things got physical when they met in person for a press conference just a few weeks ago.

In terms of what’s on the line, the pair will be competing in a unification fight. Canelo Alvarez will put up his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles, whereas Caleb Plant will defend the IBF super middleweight title.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The pay-per-view event will take place on the same night as UFC 268, which will go down at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Edited by Harvey Leonard