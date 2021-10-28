"The guy fights like every fight is his last" - Dan Hooker gives his take on Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 268

Dan Hooker put on his analyst hat to predict the outcome of the highly-anticipated clash between lightweight stars Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

The Kiwi fighter believes Gaethje will likely emerge victorious at UFC 268. However, Hooker knows better than to disregard Chandler's ability to knock anyone out. In an interview with BT Sport, 'The Hangman' said:

"Technically the fight leans more towards Gaethje with the low kicks. But just Chandler's complete disregard for his own. The guy fights like every fight is the last fight he's ever going to have in his life. That's like the most dangerous thing about Chandler is that he's got a complete disregard for his own safety. He's coming at you to knock you out or get knocked out. He knows the position he's in. He knows that this is like his last run and he's really capitalizing on it. So technically I'm leaning towards Gaethje but [Chandler] is a hard man to count out."

Hooker learned what Chandler was capable of when they crossed paths at UFC 257. The former Bellator lightweight champ made a statement when he knocked Hooker out during his UFC debut. Chandler's performance seemed to have impressed the UFC so much that they awarded him a title shot in his second fight.

However, Chandler fell short against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. Next month, 'Iron' will collide with No. 2-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje, who is also coming off an unsuccessful title bid.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker will face a tall order this weekend at UFC 267 as he's set to collide against surging star Islam Makhachev. The fighter from New Zealand stepped in on short notice to replace an injured Rafael dos Anjos.

Watch Dan Hooker's interview with BT Sport below:

Dan Hooker predicts Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

If things go well for Dan Hooker, he could find himself in the UFC lightweight title picture. Naturally, the 31-year-old has his eyes on the division's top two competitors, Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

The title fight between Oliveira and Poirier will headline UFC 269 in December. Looking ahead, Hooker has turned in his prediction for the matchup:

"That fight leans more towards [Dustin] Poirier. I feel like he has the composure with the striking on the feet. And I feel like he has the necessary wrestling to keep away the ground from Charles Oliveira. So that one leans towards Poirier."

