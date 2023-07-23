"Boxing is rigged" - Judges get absolutely destroyed online for 'horrible' George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes scorecard

Earlier this weekend, George Kambosos Jr. defeated Maxi Hughes on scorecards to clinch the IBO international world lightweight title. However, the boxing world hasn't unanimously accepted the controversial majority decision.

After twelve rounds, judges Gerald Ritter scored the fight 115-113 for Kambosos Jr., while David Sutherland scored it a draw. However, in what many considered to be a bizarre scoreline, Josef Mason pegged the fight a landslide victory for 'Ferocious' scoring 117-111.

Kenneth Jefferson @jeffken001 George Kambosos Jr. Wins the IBO international lightweight in a controverial majority decision over Max Hughes, the judges score the fight 114-114, 117-111, 115-113. Some boxing sports observers thought Hughes was ahead on their scorecard.

In the wake of the controversial result, many boxing fans took to Twitter to express their disgust with what they thought was unfair scoring towards Hughes.

Twitter user @BookerOnTidal blasted boxing judging, saying:

"Have the first two rounds to the face bc boxing is rigged. Close fight."

BookerForteOnTidal @BookerOnTidal



I scored

George Kambosos Jr VS Maxi Hughes



#KambososHughes

#HughesKambosos

#SCORE_BOX #Boxing #Boxeo

@SCORE_BOX_APP Have the first two rounds to the fave bc boxing is rigged. Close fight.I scoredGeorge Kambosos Jr VS Maxi Hughes@SCORE_BOX_APP pic.twitter.com/HVNP3QzJG3

Another user, @gifdsports, ridiculed the scoring as he wrote:

"117-111 Kambosos legit might be the worst boxing score I've seen with my own two eyes."

@McGregorRousey accused officials of malpractice:

"Boxing judges 100% fill out their scorecards before the fight starts."

Twitter user @kblizzle wrote:

"In boxing, judges should have to be more accountable for their scoring. If your score is way off from what the other judges have, you should have to explain to a board or something what you seen. 117 Kambosos is CRAZY."

@Hanzzz25 joined in on criticizing the scored card, as he wrote:

"What are these boxing judges smoking these days? Kambosos had zero action in this fight. His corner's body language could tell he did nothing to deserve a win. "How does a judge score that 117-111 for Kambosos? Ridiculous!"

Another angry @AcuteBoxing expressed his surprise at how absurd the scorecard was, saying:

"Holy Cow. The Score Cards. Horrible decision."

Image courtesy @AcuteBoxing @Hanzzz25 @kblizzle @McGregorRousey @gifdsports @BookerOnTidal on Twitter

George Kambosos Jr. scorecard: Maxi Hughes shows absolute class and composure in controversial loss

Suffice it to say not many were happy with George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes' scorecard. However, Hughes was nothing but a class act during his post-fight interview after the controversial loss.

The 34-year-old refrained from accusing any judging error and simply stated that he doesn't want to steal his opponent's moment:

"It was a bit of a kick in the bu*****s, if I'm being honest... I'm absolutely devastated... I wasnt supposed to be in Georges league tonight [but I] came showed. I should've had my belt coming home, you know, should've had my hand raised, I know it. I don't want to touch Georges' moment."

Catch Maxi Hughes' comments on the George Kambosos Jr. loss below (2:34):