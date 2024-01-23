Boxing’s last undisputed heavyweight world champion to be ‘Guest of Honor’ at Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk mega fight in Saudi Arabia 

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will be a historic event, and according to the WBC president, a legendary boxer will be present to watch the fight.

Ring Of Fire is the name given for the mega fight, and it will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 17, 2024. The winner of the fight will be crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, so it is only right that the last man to hold that title is present for it. Michael Benson has reported that Lennox Lewis will be in attendance for the fight:

"Lennox Lewis - boxing's last undisputed heavyweight world champion - will be a "guest of honour" at Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and will represent the WBC in crowning the new undisputed champion, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has said."

Lewis is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of this generation and the last man to be called undisputed heavyweight champion. He will be onstage on Feb. 17 to hand over the WBC belt to the winner of the bout. Ring Of Fire promises to be one of the biggest boxing events held in Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Yarde gives his thoughts on the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight

Tyson Fury is finally doing good on his promise and is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the tag of undisputed. All the heavyweight world titles are on the line on Feb. 17, and Saudi Arabia will host a historic boxing event. In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, Anthony Yarde gave his thoughts on the fight and spoke about what would play a big factor in:

"I think it's very interesting man, it's very interesting. They're both undefeated so there's no blueprint on how to beat them as of yet. Someone's 0 has got to go, but I think that's why it's so entertaining, it's so entertaining.

"I think Fury's size is going to give anyone problems..... but when you're comparing Usyk's and Fury's size, that could play a massive part in this fight."

Oleksandr Usyk last fought Daniel Dubois in August last year and has since been waiting to fight Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King,' on the other hand, last fought against Francis Ngannou late last year in a fight where he looked lost inside the ring for the first time in his career.