Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou stats: Compubox numbers reveal who landed more punches in epic 10-round battle

The CompuBox stats for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou have officially been released.

Heading into the blockbuster boxing match on Saturday, most people didn’t give Ngannou a chance to win against the WBC heavyweight champion. Yet, the former UFC heavyweight champion secured a knockdown and arguably should have been awarded the judges’ decision.

Unfortunately for Ngannou, the final scorecards awarded a split-decision win to Tyson Fury (96-93, 95-94 and 94-95). Since then, many people in the combat sports community have disputed the result, claiming robbery against ‘The Predator.’

Following the heavyweight clash, CompuBox released their statistics for every round of Fury vs. Ngannou, which showed ‘The Predator’ landed more punches. CompuBox shared their findings on Twitter with the caption summing up what happened throughout the 10 rounds:

“Ngannou lost the decision, but won the night, outlanding Fury 37-32 in power shots and dropping Fury in round 3. Fury had a 71-59 edge in landed punches. Ngannou might want back the last 2 rounds, when he landed just 6 of 38 punches to 13 of 37 for Fury.”

Francis Ngannou says he shut down Tyson Fury’s talks of ‘taking him to school’

Francis Ngannou was overlooked against Tyson Fury until he secured a knockdown in round three. Once Fury hit the canvas, Ngannou momentarily danced in front of him to make a statement.

Following his impressive performance, ‘The Predator’ released a statement about the result, which included the following quote shared on Twitter about his celebration:

“When the fight started, one thing when we get closer and touch gloves, [Fury said] ‘Let me take you to school.’ I’m like, ‘You motherf*cker, you’re not taking me to school.’ That’s why when I knock him down, I was dancing in front like, you’re a bad professor, motherf*cker. You’re a bad professor. How is that school going? Who is taking who to school? For me, it looks like I’m the one taking you to school.”

Regardless of what’s next for Francis Ngannou, he reminded everyone that he shouldn’t be overlooked in any fight. Ngannou’s performance against Tyson Fury skyrocketed his value, which will likely lead to more massive paydays in MMA and boxing.

