Francis Ngannou to receive WBC ranking despite split decision loss, claims coach

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou's coach Dewey Cooper has shared an interesting update after 'The Predator's boxing clash against Tyson Fury on October 28.

After the culmination of the event, Cooper did a ringside interview where he shared details about a conversation he had with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. The MMA coach shared that according to Sulaiman, Ngannou will possibly crack the top 10 rankings in the boxing's heavyweight division.

"Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of WBC, says he's gonna rank [Francis Ngannou] in the top 10 because he's better than most of the heavyweights in the top 10. He said that in the ring. So, absolutely you'll see [Ngannou] again."

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury locked horns in a 10-round professional boxing fight on Saturday. The event was held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and was attended by several big celebrities including Kanye West, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mike Tyson, Eminem, Manny Pacquaio and Conor McGregor.

One of the biggest moments of the fight came in the third round when Ngannou scored a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King'.

In his boxing debut, The Cameroonian went the distance with Fury but ended up losing the fight via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95 in favor of 'The Gypsy King'.