Boxing schedule today (December 23, 2023): What time is Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker?

Deontay Wilder is gearing up to face Joseph Parker in a 12-round showdown on Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The heavyweight bout will co-headline the highly anticipated event billed as 'Day of Reckoning,' which will also showcase other significant fights, including Anthony Joshua's main event clash against Otto Wallin.

The event coverage is scheduled to commence at 4:00 PM GMT, corresponding to 9:00 AM PT and 12:00 PM ET in the United States. For those in the United Kingdom, the event will start at 4:00 PM GMT. Viewers in India can tune in at 9:30 PM IST to catch the action.

Wilder and Parker are scheduled to make their ring walk around 12:45 PM PT and 3:45 PM ET in the United States. In the United Kingdom, their ring walk is expected at approximately 8:45 PM GMT, and for viewers in India, it will be around 2:15 AM IST the following day.

Meanwhile, the anticipated ring walks for the Joshua vs. Wallin bout are planned for 4:45 PM PT and 7:45 PM ET in the United States, corresponding to 11:45 PM GMT. In the United Kingdom, the ring walks are also set for 11:45 PM GMT. Indian viewers can anticipate the ring walks to begin around 5:15 AM IST.

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker streaming method and prices

The event's live streaming is available via DAZN pay-per-view (PPV), with charges of £19.99 in the United Kingdom, $39.99 in the United States, and $21.99 in other regions' local currency. To access the PPV option, viewers are required to have a Dazn subscription, starting at £9.99 or $12.70 per month.

Additionally, TNT Sports Box Office will broadcast the event in the United Kingdom for a PPV cost of £19.99.