How much will Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker earn for Saudi Arabia fight? Estimated payouts reported

Heavyweight boxing stars Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are slated for separate bouts on December 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, potentially leading to a long-awaited clash between the two powerhouses next year.

Joshua is slated to face Otto Wallin, who is known for giving heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury a tough challenge in their 2019 meeting. Meanwhile, Wilder is set to take on former heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker.

As for Joshua, the British boxing sensation is expected to pocket around £8 million for the fight against Wallin according to a report by The Sun. Wilder, meanwhile, claims that Joshua may seemingly earn over £40 million for his next two fights, hinting at a substantial purse for their potential showdown.

If Wilder's estimation holds, Joshua's earnings from the initial fight would be approximately £8 million, with an additional £32 million when facing Wilder. There are no official numbers on Wilder's expected payout for his upcoming fight against Joseph Parker.

In his most recent bout in August, Anthony Joshua secured a seventh-round knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Meanwhile, Wilder has fought only once since his 11th-round knockout defeat to Fury in November 2021.

He also fought Helenius in his last fight, scoring a first-round knockout victory and returning to winning ways after succumbing to back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder reportedly agree on two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, currently set to take on different opponents at the upcoming Day of Reckoning: Fight Night in Saudi Arabia, have reportedly agreed on terms for a highly anticipated two-fight contract.

According to boxing insider Dan Rafael, both fighters have ironed out all details, and the official signing is expected to take place before this weekend's event.

Rafael noted that the framework for this mega-fight in Riyadh on March 9, 2024, was established over a week ago, encompassing financial terms, though certain details still required resolution. The agreement followed a meeting with officials from Riyadh Season with the condition that both fighters emerge victorious in their respective bouts at the Day of Reckoning.

The potential clash between Joshua and Wilder has the makings of a blockbuster clash, considering that both fighters have been circling each other for a considerable time.

Recently, Deontay Wilder described Joshua as a "nervous wreck" after a recent press conference encounter, but also expressed his desire for Joshua's success, acknowledging that the real spectacle awaits them once their immediate challenges are overcome.