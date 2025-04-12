Boxing tonight (April 12, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with JP Boxing Promotions and DAZN, who host an event at National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. American viewers can tune in at 2:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while local Irish fans can find it streaming at 7:30 PM I.S.T. (Irish Standard Time).

It is headlined by the undefeated Senan Kelly, who defends his Boxing Union of Ireland Irish welterweight titles against Declan Geraghty. In more championship action, Peter Carr and Daniel O'Sullivan put their unbeaten records on the line as they compete for the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic middleweight title.

Elsewhere, Glenn Byrne, another undefeated fighter, faces Charly Lopez for Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic super welterweight gold. There's also Steve Cairns vs. Javier Lucero at lightweight, and two super welterweight bouts in Richie O'Leary vs. Sean Murray, and Oisin Treacy vs. Oktavian Gratii.

At welterweight, meanwhile, there's Cian Reddy vs. Petr Brodský. Other bouts include Cathal Crowley vs. Grant Dennis at super middleweight, Podge Collins vs. Ryan Labourn at cruiserweight, Lateef Bayo Alabi vs. Stefan Nicolae at lightweight, David Kennedy vs. Bahadur Karami at light heavyweight.

The last two bouts on the card are Glen Lynch vs. Jake Smith at super welterweight, and Eoghan Lavin vs. Jan Balong at middleweight. On American soil, Pro Box Promotions and ProBoxTV hold a 12-fight card at Live!Casino Hotel in Hanover, Maryland, United States at 6:30 PM E.T. / 3:30 PM P.T.

It features Jordan White vs. Jose Matias Romero at super featherweight, Stephan Shaw vs. Raphael Akpejiori at heavyweight, William Foster III vs. Brandon Benitez at super featherweight, Eric Hernandez vs. Johnny Spell at lightweight, and Jordan Roach vs. Garen Diagan at super flyweight.

Other matchups include Dwayne Holmes Jr. vs. Dominique Griffin and Ervin Fuller III vs. Roberto Tapia, both at super bantamweight, Larry Recio vs. Ryan Schwartzberg at welterweight, Francois Scarboro Jr. vs. Victor Manuel López at lightweight, and David Whitmire vs. Roberto Gomez at welterweight.

The last two fights on the card are Benjamin Johnson vs. Brandon Mendoza at welterweight, and Keith Colon vs. Rashad Hicks at super featherweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately, there is. Matchroom Sport and DAZN welcome fans to Broadwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. It is headlined by IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis facing WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis in a title unification bout.

Meanwhile, Ray Ford defends his WBA Continental America super featherweight title against Thomas Mattice. The rest are Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Ocampo at welterweight, Omari Jones vs. William Jackson at super welterweight, and Arturo Cardenas vs. Edgar Joe Cortes at super bantamweight.

