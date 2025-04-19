Boxing tonight (April 19, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight has plenty to offer fans of 'The Sweet Science.' It begins with a collaboration between the WBC and DAZN at 8:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans and 3:00 PM A.S.T. (Arabian Standard Time) for Saudi Arabian viewers.
Under the Riyadh Season banner, with the title of WBC Boxing Grand Prix: Phase 1, Day 3, the event takes place at Global Theater Boulevard Riyadh City in Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia. All bouts on the card are at heavyweight, consisting of 15 fights featuring mostly prospects.
The fights are Michael Pirotton vs. Piotr Lacz, Pavlo Yuskiv vs. Devon Young, Alija Mesic vs. Denzel Onyango Okoth, Reagan Apanu vs. Pavol Hrivnak, Tsotne Rogava vs. Lewis Clarke, Steven Torres vs. Jonathan Vergara, Davide Brito vs. Clement Gillet, and Emiliano Mendoza vs. Pengyang Wu, to name the first few.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The rest of the bouts are Vitaliy Stalchenko vs. Dylan Rajić, Emrullah Kaya vs. Marko Milun, Morten Givskov vs. Youness Baalla, Marvin Mendoza vs. Lazizbek Mullojonov, Robert Medina Aguirre vs. Keaton Gomes, Brian Zwart vs. Kevin Ramirez, and Ahmed Krnjić vs. Yordy Santos.
Next, Matchroom Boxing and DAZN host an event at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, Yorkshire, England at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. for American viewers and 7:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for local U.K. fans. It is headlined by Dalton Smith defending his WBC Silver super lightweight title against Mathieu Germain.
There's also Ryan Kelly vs. Caoimhin Agyarko at super welterweight, Giorgio Visioli vs. Kane Baker at lightweight, Josh Warrington vs. Asad Asif Khan at super featherweight, Josh Padley vs. Marko Cvetanovic for the WBA International lightweight title, and Joe Howarth vs. Mario Valenzuela at super lightweight.
The remaining bout is Leli Buttigieg vs. Grant Dennis at super middleweight.
Is there more boxing tonight?
Fortunately, there is more boxing. Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN take to Front wave Arena in Oceanside, California, United States at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. It's headlined by Gabriela Fundora defending her undisputed women's flyweight title against Marilyn Badillo.
It also features Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia at super welterweight, Joel Iriarte vs. Marcos Jimenez at welterweight, Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Felix Valera at heavyweight, and Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Jino Rodrigo at super lightweight. Finally, 360 Promotions and UFC Fight Pass host their own event at the same time.
It features Sadriddin Akhmedov vs. Elias Espadas at super welterweight, Umar Dzambekov vs. Sonny McEwen at light heavyweight, Adan Palma vs. Aflredo Castro at super bantamweight, and Iyana Verduzco vs. Jessica Radtke Maltez at featherweight.