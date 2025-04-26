Boxing Tonight (April 26, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a group effort from BOXXER, Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions, and DAZN at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The event starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers.

Ad

Meanwhile, local U.K. fans can tune in at 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). The card features the highly anticipated grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, both of whom headline the event in middleweight action. The buildup to their clash has been defined by trash talk and personal enmity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now, they will finally settle their differences. Another middleweight bout sees Liam Smith return from a two-year sabbatical against the unbeaten Aaron McKenna. Elsewhere, at light heavyweight, the heavy-handed Anthony Yarde tests himself against ex-IBO light heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

At an even heavier weight class, former KSI boxing coach Viddal Riley challenges Cheavon Clarke for the latter's BBBCofC British cruiserweight title. Lastly, Chris Billam-Smith faces Brandon Glanton in another cruiserweight contest. Next is an event at Glaspalast Sindelfingen in Sindelfingen, Baden-Wüttemberg, Germany.

Ad

It is hosted by Bund Deutscher Berufsboxer, Dream Boxing, Primetime Promotion, and DAZN at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. in the United States, and 8:00 PM CEST (Central European Summer Time). Sarah Bormann defends her WBO strawweight title against Isabel Rivero in the main event.

Ad

Below them, Ardian Krasniqi defends his WBO Inter-Continental light heavyweight title against Diego Ramirez. Other championship bouts include Eris Bajra vs. Carlos Zabaleta for the WBO Youth welterweight title, and Alex Alselo vs. Elias Hidalgo for the WBO Youth middleweight title.

At super middleweight, there's Arian Ejupi vs. Jiri Kroupa, Leonardo Di Stefano vs. Oktavian Gratti, and Faltum Dreshaj vs. Milos Janjanin. Then, the card's only heavyweight bout is Daniel Dietz vs. Jerome Speier. Middleweight features Valon Gashi vs. Milan Varinský, and Kushtrim Kinoli vs. Mojtaba Karimi at super welterweight.

Ad

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately, there is. BLK Prime Boxing, streaming on its own website, hosts a card at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, United States at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. It features Ashton Sylve vs. Nicolas Polanco at lightweight as the headliner, and Amado Vargas vs. Angel Luna at featherweight in the co-headliner.

Elsewhere, also at featherweight, is Javon Campbell vs. Jayson Velez, while super middleweight features Hakim Lopez vs. Antonio Luis Hernandez. Finally, Casey Dixon and Donnis Reed meet at light heavyweight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.