Boxing tonight (Feb. 24, 2024): What are the fights lined up? 

Combat sports fans often wonder whether there are any fights on at the weekend. With Feb. 24 here, are there any fights scheduled for tonight? Fortunately, boxing fans will have a multitude of events to choose from this evening.

First, there is a card headlined by the undefeated Connor Butler and streaking Jay Harris. Both men will square off for the British, Commonwealth and European flyweight titles. Below them on the card is a bantamweight matchup between Jack Turner and Selemani Bengaiza.

The rest of the card consists of featherweights Joe McGrail and Jules Philips, and a middleweight clash between Hakeem Palmer and Atrjom Spatar. The entire event starts at 2:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 11:30 AM PT (Pacific Time). A different card starts much later.

Super middleweights Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory will pit their undefeated records against one another in pursuit of a world title shot. Elsewhere, the co-main event consists of Andy Cruz and Brayan Zamarripa meeting in a lightweight encounter.

Their bout is preceded by two WBA title eliminators, the first one being a welterweight clash between Shakhram Giyasov and Pablo Cesar Cano. The second matchup pits Antonio Vargas against Nonathan Rodriguez at bantamweight.

In an even lighter division, Yankiel Riveria and Andy Dominguez face each other at flyweight. Before them, Aaron Aponte and Joseph Fernandez will cross swords in the only junior welterweight bout of the evening. Lastly, the entire event opens with Herich Ruiz vs. Mitch Williams at heavyweight.

The card starts at 7:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 4:30 PM PT (Pacific Time).

Are there any other boxing events tonight?

The final boxing event of the night is headlined by Jorge Andres Teran and Jorge Orozco in an all-Mexican card, likely in celebration of Día de la Bandera, which is on Feb. 24. Both men will meet in a bantamweight match preceded by a lightweight fight between Joe Rodriguez Aviles and Diego Mompar Trevino.

Two more lightweights bouts in the form of Alberto Cabrera vs. Abraham Juarez and Ismael Valencia vs. Ariel Vazquez precede these fights. At light middleweight, Brandon Chavero faces Chester Torales, which follows a return to the lightweight division with Vicente Cruz vs. David Del Rio.

The only women's boxing match of the night sees super bantamweights Karla Aldama clash with Jennifer Prats. Super flyweights Brayan Gonzalez and Sergio Ibanez are also scheduled to fight. The first matchup of the evening is Gerardo Velazquez vs. Carlos Lopez at bantamweight.

The card technically takes place on Feb. 25 at 12:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) for those on the American East Coast, and 9:00 PM PT (Pacific Time).