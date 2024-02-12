Are there any boxing matches this weekend and next? All the upcoming fights in February

There are many boxing fights this weekend to look forward to.

Over the coming months, fans will get to see bouts such as Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, and more. While February isn't as stacked as some other months, there's still a lot to watch this month.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Joseph Diaz will headline a Golden Boy Promotions card. 'Jojo' is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jerry Perez last July and will now face Jesus Perez. In the co-main event, flyweight contenders Ricardo Sandoval and Jayson Mama will meet as well.

The following day, on Feb. 16, O'Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova will meet at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WBC super featherweight gold will be on the line in the bout, with the two men set to do battle across 12 rounds.

On the same day, Adrien Curiel will look to make a defense of his IBF light flyweight gold against Sivenathi Nontshina. The two actually fought last November, with 'Gatito' winning by second-round knockout.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20., Adreal Holmes Jr. will look to move to 15-0 in Detroit. That night, he will face the 10-1 Marlon Harrington, with other bouts, such as Ali Izmailov vs. Britton Norwood on the undercard.

Lastly, Saturday, Feb. 24. will see two events going down. In Japan, Alexandro Santiago will look to defend his WBC bantamweight title against Junto Nakatani. Other championship boxing bouts on that card include Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas, as well as Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Rangel.

Later in the evening, Edgar Berlanga will headline a show in Orlando, Florida. The undefeated super middleweight will look to move to 22-0 against fellow unbeaten prospect Padraig McCrory.

How to watch the boxing fights this weekend?

Fans will need ESPN+ or DAZN to watch boxing going down later this week.

As previously stated, Joseph Diaz vs. Jesus Perez will be a Golden Boy-promoted show. Meaning that the bout will air on the popular streaming service, DAZN. As long as fans have a subscription, they'll be able to watch the event on Thursday.

The following day, O'Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova will go to war as well. However, this card will be going down on ESPN+ instead. Once again, fans will need a subscription to watch the event.

To close out this week, Adrian Curiel vs. Sivenanthi Nontshinga will also be shown on DAZN. It's worth noting that all of the other boxing events in February, with the exception of Alexandro Santiago vs. Junto Nakatani, will be shown on that streaming service.