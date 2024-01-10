Oscar De La Hoya reveals plans to build UFC-style Apex arena for Golden Boy Promotions

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions have seemingly taken some inspiration from Dana White.

As of now, the sport of boxing is in a very strange spot. Simply put, the influx of money from Saudi Arabia has turned the sport on its head. Names such as Anthony Joshua are getting record paydays to fight in the Middle East.

Furthermore, it seems that there's no sign of things turning around anytime soon. In March, 'AJ' will head to Saudi Arabia for yet another massive bout, this time against Francis Ngannou. Furthermore, bouts such as Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev are being planned for this summer in the Middle East.

While De La Hoya doesn't have any issues with Saudi Arabia specifically, he does believe things need to change. Speaking in a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the head of Golden Boy Promotions revealed some big plans.

Those plans include making his own arena in Las Vegas to promote fights. The idea is not too dissimilar from the UFC Apex, which has been holding events for years now. In the interview, De La Hoya stated:

"The idea, and we're already looking into this, is to build an Apex in Las Vegas. Bring all of Golden Boy headquarters to Las Vegas... Bring all Golden Boy fights here to Vegas, and bring back the old days man. The mecca of boxing is Las Vegas."

Check out his comments below:

Oscar De La Hoya makes pitch for Canelo Alvarez's next fight

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions believe they know what's next for Canelo Alvarez.

In the aforementioned interview, 'Golden Boy' revealed quite a lot about his 2024 plans. Those plans include a return to the ring for Ryan Garcia, likely against Devin Haney or Rolando Romero.

It also includes his plans to build a Golden Boy Apex in Las Vegas. However, one noteworthy moment from the promoter was his pitch to Canelo Alvarez. As of now, the super-middleweight champion has no scheduled opponent.

However, De La Hoya believes that the perfect foe could be the rising Jaime Mungia. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the promoter stated:

“I would love to be a part of history. I would love Canelo to be a part of that history and Munguia and give the fight fans an amazing show because you know it’s going to be a war, especially when it’s in that ring right here.”

Check out his comments below (1:30):