Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith information can be found below.

This weekend in Quebec, the IBF, WBO, and WBC light-heavyweight titles will be on the line. In the main event of a Top Rank promoted event, Artur Beterbiev will make his return to the ring. The bout will be his first since a knockout win over Anthony Yarde last year.

Now back, he will face former super-middleweight champion, 'Mundo'. Smith moved up to 175 following a loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2019 and has scored back-to-back knockout wins. Those victories were enough for him to get a crack at the Russian.

For those hoping to watch the Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith main event, they should expect a late night. As of now, the action is set to get going at 10 PM ET in the United States. For those watching over in the U.K., the main card will get going at 3 AM.

Sadly, there is no estimate for the main event ringwalks. As of now, Top Rank hasn't yet released the information, but it could come later in the week. Although, that's not a guarantee.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith? Streaming and ticket information

There are multiple ways to watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith.

For those hoping to catch the action live, there are some tickets available. The card will go down at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Canada. However, the rest of the fans will have to watch Beterbiev's return from their living room.

The light-heavyweight championship bout will headline a Top Rank-promoted card this Saturday in Canada. For those who watch the Bob Arum-led company often, they are likely already aware of what that means.

For those watching in America, they can watch the action on ESPN+. It's also worth noting that the event won't be on pay-per-view. As long as fans have the streaming service, they will be able to watch the card.

U.K. fans will have to watch the card on Sky Sports, however. The good news for those across the pond is that the same applies here. The event won't be on pay-per-view, and they just need access to Sky Sports.

Beyond Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, the card has a variety of other fun matchups. Set for this weekend's event is a bantamweight title bout between Jason Maloney and Saul Sanchez, as well as the return of contenders such as Christian Mbilli.