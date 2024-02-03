Boxing tonight (Feb. 3, 2024): What are the events lined up?

To the delight of fans of 'The Sweet Science,' boxing tonight features two key events. First, undefeated knockout artist Joshua Buatsi takes on fellow unbeaten phenom Dan Azeez. The pair will face each other in a 12-round light heavyweight bout for the latter's British and Commonwealth titles.

Below them, other undefeated fighters meet in a 12-round super lightweight clash for the EBU European super lightweight title held by the hard-htting Adam Azim, who will defend his crown against the more experienced Enock Poulsen. Elsewhere on the main card is an 8-round light heavyweight showcase.

Ben Whittaker, an unbeaten power-puncher, takes on Khalid Graidia, whose woeful 10–13–5 record will leave his foe salivating at the prospect of a lopsided win. Meanwhile, a women's bout at lightweight will also feature on the card, pitting the unbeaten Caroline Dubois against Miranda Reyes in a 10-round bout.

Finally, the evening begins at 2:00 PM ET (Eastern Time)/11:00 AM PT (Pacific Time) with a heavyweight clash between Jeamie Tshikeva and Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, the latter of whom holds an abysmal 10–14–1 record. Meanwhile, the other boxing event for the evening starts just an hour later.

It will be headlined by unbeaten phenoms Conor Benn and Peter Dobson in a 12-round welterweight match. However, for Benn, the bout was not his original plan, as he had initially sought a matchup with the oft-challenged Chris Eubank Jr., who has drawn the attention of two other boxers as of late.

Elsewhere, the co-main event consists of a 10-round bout between Austin Williams and Armel Mbumba Yassa for the IBF North American & WBA International Middleweight titles.

What of the remaining boxing bouts of the evening?

The second boxing card of the night does not end with an Austin Williams vs. Armel Mbumba Yassa bout. It also features a Johnny Fisher vs. Dmytro Bezus heavyweight clash over 8 rounds. Below them is an 8-round light heavyweight contest between Khalil Coe and Gerardo Osuna.

Meanwhile, George Liddard vs. Andrew Buchanan will compete at middleweight in a six-round affair. As for the first bout of the evening, it will see Jimmy Sains taking on Ahmed Swedy at middleweight for four rounds.