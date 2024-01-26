"There's something about him that just goes through me" - Kell Brook talks about possibility of stepping out of retirement to fight Chris Eubank Jr.

Chris Eubank Jr. has just caught the attention of former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook, who has expressed such an interest in him as a boxer that he is willing to come out of retirement simply to face him. Unfortunately, Brook's interest doesn't stem from a healthy respect for Eubank as a competitor.

Instead, his desire to cross swords with him is due to sheer dislike. In a recent interview, Brook was open and honest about his hatred for Eubank, describing him as arrogant. In fact, he claimed to dislike Eubank to such a degree that it would drive him through a training camp.

"I would prefer to fight Chris Eubank. I just don't like him. He's so arrogant. I'd get through a training a lot easier. There's something about him that just goes through me."

Expand Tweet

However, Brook isn't the only English boxer to have recently expressed a desire to face Eubank. During a recent interview, fellow British pugilist and former WBO light middleweight champion Liam Smith also issued a public challenge for a boxing match to Eubank.

The two men have fought each other twice, with each of them being two apiece. However, Smith is of the opinion that Eubank is avoiding him and that he was fortunate to escape their rematch with a victory. Unfortunately for him, Eubank has expressed an interest in facing others.

To this end, Smith accused him of chasing money fights. For now, it appears as though Eubank will continue making enemies among his fellow Englishmen.

Who has Chris Eubank Jr. lost to?

Chris Eubank Jr. is a talented boxer who has held interim middleweight and super middleweight titles under the WBA and IBO. His current record consists of 33 wins and just three losses. While he has beaten some notable rings inside the squared circle of boxing, who has he lost to, at least besides Liam Smith?

Expand Tweet

Prior to his bout with Smith, Eubank mounted a challenge for the WBA super middleweight in a fight with George Grooves. Unfortunately, he came up short, losing via unanimous decision. Prior to that, he suffered a split-decision loss to trash-talking pugilist Billy Joe Saunders.