"He's going to take that win and run" - Liam Smith willing to "pay money out of my own purse" for trilogy fight with Chris Eubank

The Chris Eubank vs. Liam Smith rivalry is one that remains unsettled, and the latter is willing to do anything to determine who among them is the better fighter, even if it means dipping into his own pockets to entice his rival. Smith is of the opinion that, since both men are currently 1-1 with each other, a trilogy is necessary.

However, he also feels like Eubank has other priorities in boxing and is intent on pursuing other matchups. The pair's last two bouts were against each other and so, it is understandable for either one of them to feel that they've adequately proven their superiority, even if it means they'll stay 1-1. Speaking on a potential trilogy bout, Smith said:

"I'd take less money for the Eubank fight next. If that was the case, then I'd pay money out of my own purse to have that fight next. You ask me what I want in boxing and it's that, but he seems to have other priorities and I think he's going to take that win and run."

It is worth noting that despite Smith implying that Eubank is avoiding a fight with him, the pair's second bout was far more one-sided than their first, and concluded with a TKO win for Eubank. Their previous bout, however, was a TKO win for Smith, but it was not without controversy, as Eubank disputed the stoppage.

Regardless, it appears that Eubank is content to have avenged his loss and is not actively seeking a trilogy bout.

Who else has Liam Smith lost to?

Liam Smith has only ever tasted defeat four times in 38 fights, though he was also involved in a draw at one point. Besides, Chris Eubank, he previously lost to Magomedov Kurbanov and Jaime Munguía, both of whom are undefeated and bested him via unanimous decision.

His first loss as a professional, however, came against legendary Mexican pugilist Canelo Álvarez, who knocked him out with a body shot.

Check out Liam Smith's loss to Canelo Álvarez in the clip below:

The loss to Álvarez cost Smith his WBO light middleweight title. The draw on his record came in his fifth professional fight against Terry Caruthers.