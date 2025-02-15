Boxing tonight (February 15, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a collaboration involving Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN at the Co-OP Live Arena in Manchester England at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers, and 7:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time) for local fans in the United Kingdom.

Ad

The card is headlined by Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr., who compete for the interim WBO super lightweight title. Elsewhere, Reece Bellotti defends his British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles against Michael Gomez Jr. However, the championship action doesn't end there.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Pat McCormack and Robbie Davies Jr. compete for the WBA Intercontinental welterweight title. The event also features Zelfa Barrett vs. Jazza Dickens at super featherweight, William Crolla vs. Ayoub Zakari at super welterweight, and Conner Dutsbury vs. Sadaam da Silva at light heavyweight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Lastly, there is Aqib Fiaz vs. Lydon Chircop at lightweight, and Alfie Middlemiss vs. Caine Singh at featherweight. Another card scheduled for this evening is a CES Boxing and DAZN product at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, United States under the 'LOVE and WAR' event banner.

Ad

It starts at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. and consists of Rashidi Ellis and Jose Angulo clashing over the WBC USA Silver welterweight title, while Carlos Gonzalez defends his NABA featherweight belt against Alexander Espinoza. There's also Ricky de Los Santos vs. Kevin Walsh.

Ad

The pair compete over the WBC USA Silver featherweight title. In non-championship action, the event features Steven Sumpter vs. Oscar Cortes at light heavyweight, Michael Fontanez vs. Ray Oliveira Jr. at super welterweight, and Ali Feliz vs. Robinson Perez at heavyweight.

The remaining bouts are Amelia Moore vs. Michelle Cook at super lightweight, Joseph Chisolm vs. Bryan Cox at super bantamweight, and Carlos Ojeda-Perez vs. Efrain Macz also at super lightweight.

Ad

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately, there is more boxing for fans of 'The Sweet Science.' Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN have assembled a card at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. The main event pits Oscar Duarte against Miguel Madueño at super lightweight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Duarte, who has only ever tasted against the likes of controversial superstar Ryan Garcia and Adrian Estrella, is bouncing back from a canceled bout with former title challenger and ex-world champion Regis Prograis. The card also showcases Darrius Fulghum vs. Winfred Harris Jr. at super middleweight.

Ricardo Sandoval, meanwhile defends his WBC Silver flyweight title against Saleto Henderson. Meanwhile, there is also Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Kendo Castaneda at welterweight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.