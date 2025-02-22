Boxing tonight (February 22, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight is limited to one event organized by Queensberry Promotions, Matchroom Boxing, and Top Rank under the Riyadh Season banner at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Moreover, it will be streamed by DAZN at 10:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers.

Ad

Meanwhile, local fans ini Saudi Arabia can tune in at 6:00 PM A.S.T. (Arabian Standard Time). The card is headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, who compete for the Dagestani bruiser's undisputed light heavyweight title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In more championship action, Joseph Parker defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against short-notice replacement Martin Bakole, who is replacing an ill Daniel Dubois, who was originall set to defend his IBF heavyweight title against Parker.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Elsewhere, another championship bout was altered, as Shakur Stevenson will no longer defend his WBC lightweight title against unbeaten prospect Floyd Schofield, who also fell ill. Instead, he puts his belt on the line against late replacement Josh Padley, who has had almost no time to prepare.

Ad

Fortunately, Carlos Adames is sitll defending his WBC middleweight title against Hamzah Sheeraz. Similarly, the hard-hitting Vergil Ortiz Jr. will defend his interim WBC super welterweight belt against Israil Madrimov as originally intended. Several weight classes above, another interim title bout takes place.

Nuclear power-puncher Zhilei Zhang faces fellow heavy-handed pugilist Agit Kabayel for the interim WBC heavyweight title. In more interim action, Joshua Buatsi defends his interim WBO light heavyweight title against the experienced but outgunned Callum Smith.

Ad

Is there more boxing tonight?

As far as boxing on any other event is concerned, there is none. However, there are still two bouts remaining on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 card. Saudi super lightweight Ziyad Al Maayouf puts his unbeaten 6-0-1 record on the line against Brazil's unremarkable Jonatas de Oliveira, who is 6-20.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, another undefeated Saudi prospect looks for his third consecutive win as Mohammed Alakel faces Nicaragua's Engel Gomez, who is 8-42-3. The two men clash in a lightweight bout that Alakel is more than expected to win given his foe's notoriously poor run of form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.