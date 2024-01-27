Boxing tonight (Jan. 27, 2024): What are the events lined up?

Is there any boxing tonight? For fans of 'The Sweet Science,' the answer is a fortunate yes. Two notable boxing events will be featured later tonight, both at different times, but both aired by none other than DAZN. The first and earliest event is headlined by Lewis Crocker and José Félix Jr.

The pair will clash at welterweight for 10 rounds. Not only will Crocker's unbeaten status and young potential be put to the test against a 47-fight veteran in Félix, but their bout will be contested for the vacant WBO inter-continental welterweight title. Below them on the main card is a series of other thrilling 10-round matchups.

Expand Tweet

Cheavon Clarke, another undefeated sensation, who once challenged Jake Paul, will take on the experienced Tommy McCarthy at cruiserweight. Under it is yet another welterweight bout, this time between the unbeaten Paddy Donovan and high-potential William Andres Herrera.

Also at welterweight, is Conah Walker locking horns with yet another unbeaten boxer in Lloyd Germain. Finally, the first fight of the main card will be contested over six rounds instead of 10, and features professional boxing newcomer Giorgio Visioli taking on Samuel Pikire in his sophomore fight.

The main card is scheduled to start at 2 PM ET (Eastern Time)/11:00 AM PT (Pacific Time).

Boxing's second event of the night

The other boxing event of the evening is headlined by undefeated Mexican power-puncher Jaime Munguía, who will look to become his homeland's second fighter to defeat John Ryder. Their bout will be for the WBC Silver super middleweight title and contested over 12 rounds at super middleweight.

Expand Tweet

Below them is a 12-round WBO minimumweight title fight between undefeated champion Oscar Collazo and determined challenger Reyneris Gutierrez. Elsewhere on the main card, Darius Fulghum pits his undefeated record against Alantez Fox in a 10-round super middleweight fight.

Unbeaten IBF women's flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora is also on the card, defending her title against Christina Cruz over 10 rounds. Finally, the first fight of the card is a 10-round featherweight clash between David Picasso and Erik Ruiz. The main card starts at 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time)/5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time).