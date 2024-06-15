Boxing tonight (June 15, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with DAZN and Golden Gloves, which stream a card at 1:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), headlined by Roarke Knapp and Jorge Garcia Perez for the vacant IBO super welterweight title.

It is followed by Shervantaigh Koopman vs. Wendy Toussaint at super welterweight, Chris Thompson vs. Juan Roux at heavyweight, as well as Beaven Sibanda vs. Siphamandla at strawweight, and Bryan Thysse vs. Sanele Mbatha at light heavyweight.

Lastly, there is Charlton Malajika vs. Arnel Lubisi at bantamweight. At 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T., Boxxer and NBC Sports present their own card, headlined by Chris Billam-Smith, who defends his WBO cruiserweight belt against the unbeaten Richard Riakporhe.

In the co-headliner, Isaac Chamberlain and Jack Massey compete over the vacant EBU European cruiserweight title. Undefeated boxing prospects Ben Whittaker and Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka meet in more championship action, clashing over the vacant WBA Gold light heavyweight strap.

Other bouts on the card are Francesa Hennessy vs. Dorota Norek at women's bantamweight, Dan Azeez vs. Hrvoje Sep at light heavyweight, Deevorn Miller vs. Edwin Mosquera at heavyweight, and Mitchell Frearson vs. Marco Simmonds at middleweight, the latter being a prelim fight.

At 7:30 PM E.T. / 4:30 PM P.T., DAZN and Matchroom host another boxing card. Subriel Matias defends his IBF super lightweight title against Liam Paro in the event headliner. Yankiel Rivera vs. Victor Sandoval at flyweight and Angel Fierro vs. Alfredo Santiago at super lightweight are some of the other scheduled fights.

The rest are Stephanie Pineiro vs. Diana Tapia at women's welterweight, William Ortiz vs. Carlos Mitzael at super lightweight, Jeyvier Cintron vs. Carlos Mujica at bantamweight, Nelson Buxo vs. Alex Pallette at featherweight, and Kevin Gonzalez vs. Kenny Demecillo at super bantamweight.

More boxing tonight

Also at 7:30 PM E.T. / 4:30 PM P.T., Gervonta Davis headlines a PBC and Prime Video boxing event, defending his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin in a meeting of unbeaten southpaws. Meanwhile, David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk meet for the interim WBC light heavyweight strap.

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello fight for the interim WBC super lightweight title, preceded by Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha for the WBC middleweight belt, Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis at middleweight, and Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez at super featherweight.

The last bout is Justin Viloria vs. Angel Contreras, also at super featherweight. At 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T., Miura Boxing and DAZN present Jose Andres Teran vs. Agustin Perez at featherweight, Camilla Panatta vs. Joana Lopez at women's featherweight, and Ibran Retamozo vs. Diego Andrade Jr. at lightweight.