Fact Check: Is Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin canceled? Exploring the drama after Floyd Mayweather's claim

The Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin boxing match was just rumored to have been canceled. The culprit behind that sentiment is 'Tank's' former mentor, Floyd Mayweather Jr., who has been active on social media, campaigning for combat sports fans to tune into UFC Vegas 93 instead.

It is a stunning turn of events, given that Mayweather has no business-related affiliation to the UFC. Mayweather first propagated the claim that the Davis vs. Martin matchup was canceled on a deleted Instagram post, which prompted a response from Davis on his own Instagram, which has since been deleted.

The enmity between the pair has been longstanding, but seemed to peak following Richard Schaeffer's appointment as CEO of Mayweather Promotions, replacing Leonard Ellerbe. 'Tank' claimed to have liked Ellerbe, while also taking the time to state that he did not like Mayweather.

Ellerbe, however, will continue promoting the Davis vs. Martin bout. Nevertheless, Davis' statement seemed to have irked the unbeaten 50-0 legend, who proceeded to announce that the fight was canceled, which Davis quickly disproved.

Despite both men having deleted their respective Instagram posts about the incident, Mayweather's Instagram story still features his stunning claim that the matchup was off. The two men have had a hot and cold relationship for some time now, with Mayweather having recently diminished Davis' skillset in a subtle dig.

'Tank' is not the first to find that their relationship with Mayweather has soured. Devin Haney is another boxer with whom 'Money' has butted heads.

Gervonta Davis will attempt to extend his undefeated record to 30-0

This Saturday, Gervonta Davis takes on Frank Martin in an anticipated bout where he defends his WBA lightweight title. While both men are undefeated, 'Tank' is the far more experienced fighter. Davis has faced several high-level opponents, including former champions, en route to a spotless 29-0 run.

Moreover, he has knocked out 27 of his opponents. Meanwhile, Martin is younger in his boxing career, with his record consisting of 18 wins and no losses. Of those wins, 12 are knockouts.

Check out Gervonta Davis' knockout of Leo Santa Cruz below:

While powerful, Martin won't want to go blow for blow against Davis, and will likely look to use his footwork, movement, and fight IQ to outmaneuver him.