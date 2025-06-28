Boxing tonight (June 28, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a collaboration between GBM Sports and DAZN at Connexin Live Arena in Hull, Yorkshire, England. American fans can tune in at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while local U.K. fans can catch the event at 7:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

The card is headlined by Shakan Pitters vs. Bradley Rhea for the EBU European light heavyweight title, and also features Adrian King vs. Adam Kolařik at heavyweight, Roan Stanley vs. Robbie Chapman at super middleweight, and Gemma Paige Richardson vs. Tereza Dvořáková at women's super lightweight.

There's also Louis West vs. Jake Smith at welterweight, Chelsey Arnell vs. Bec Connolly at women's welterweight, Harry Edgecumbe vs. Jack England at super lightweight, Harry Powell vs. Jake Bray and Gradus Kraus vs. Ross McGuigan, both at light heavyweight, and Sean McComb vs. Alexis Torres at lightweight.

Then, at 3:00 PM E.T. / 12:00 PM P.T., or 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. for the main card, Most Valuable Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions, and DAZN host an event at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States. The headline bout is Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. at cruiserweight.

Meanwhile, Gilberto Ramirez defends his WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against Yuniel Dorticos. Legendary women's boxer and newly retired ex-UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm makes her return to the squared circle against Yolanda Vega at women's lightweight.

Other boxing bouts include Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer at lightweight, as well as Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez, Raul Curiel vs. Victor Rodriguez, and Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Johnson, with all three matchups at welterweight. Then, there are the prelims, including Victor Morales Jr. vs. Rene Alvarado at featherweight.

The last three boxing matches are Alexander Gueche vs. Vincent Avina at bantamweight, Joshua Edwards vs. Dominicc Hardy at heavyweight, and John Ramirez vs. Josue Morales at super bantamweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

New Era Fighting and TrillerTV collaborate on a boxing event at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The headliner is Jean Pascal vs. Michał Cieślak for the interim WBC cruiserweight, with Marcus Browne vs. Olanrewaju Durodola for WBC International cruiserweight gold as well.

Additional bouts are Patrice Volny vs. Mponda Kalunga at middleweight, Jan Michael Poulin vs. Mitch Louis-Charles at super middleweightt, Yan Pellerin vs. Francy Ntetu and Hubert Poulin vs. Dany Mallette, both at light heavyweight, and Guillaume Gosselin vs. Carl Demontigny at welterweight.

The last two fights are Brandon Poulard vs. David Canuel at super welterweight, and Timur Bekmurzaev vs. Facson Perrine at light heavyweight.

