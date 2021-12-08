Jon Jones congratulates Holly Holm on her induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

Jon Jones has praised long-time friend and training partner Holly Holm after it was announced that she will be a 2022 inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

In the present day, Holly Holm is best known for her UFC career and rightly so. From the iconic title win over Ronda Rousey to triumphs over a string of other fighters, the veteran has proven herself to be a capable fighter in mixed martial arts.

However, before she made the transition, Holly Holm enjoyed an 11-year pro boxing run that ended with her as the IBA female and WBF female light welterweight champion. She was one of the most feared competitors in the sport and with a 33-2-3 record, she certainly made the most of the time she spent in boxing.

After her aforementioned induction was announced, former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones was quick to give his thoughts in a brief post on social media.

"Forever rooting for @hollyholm"

What was the reaction of Holly Holm?

In her own post, Holly Holm was as humble as ever in accepting the accolade.

"I’m sure I’ll have more to say going forward as I am a little lost for words. I am truly humbled and so honored to be acknowledged with the greats of boxing. I couldn’t chase my dreams without such a strong support system. From my coaches, family, friends, management, teammates and fans. I am forever grateful and also even more motivated to achieve so much more in my life. I love combat sports as it will always be a part of who I am. It’s in my blood and I love it! From the bottom of my heart-Thank you!!!!"

A recent knee injury forced Holm out of her scheduled bout with Norma Dumont in October.

Even with that being the case, it appears as if the 40-year-old is still ready to continue with her career once she gets back to full fitness, showcasing what a warrior she continues to be at the elite level.

