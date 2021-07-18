"Before I retire, her and I will fight again" - Miesha Tate wants future rematch with Holly Holm after successfully returning at UFC Vegas 31

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has vowed to settle her unfinished business with Holly Holm after triumphantly returning to the octagon at UFC Vegas 31.

'Cupcake' overcame ring rust as she successfully returned after five years of inactivity. Tate dominated Marion Reneau in the co-main event of Saturday night's event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Looking ahead to her immediate future, Miesha Tate revealed that her goal is to compete for the title, and she'll fight anyone, including Holly Holm, who stands in her way to get to the top. During the UFC Vegas 31 post-fight press conference, Tate said:

"They're all fair game. They can all get it, respectfully. I expect them to come out of the woodwork so that's great. I think a fight with Holly [Holm], the second time would be great."

As appealing as a Holly Holm rematch is to Tate, however, she isn't singling out anyone as her next opponent. The rejuvenated 34-year-old understands that she needs to claw her way back into title contention, stating that she's willing to fight whoever the UFC lines up for her.

"There's a lot of women in the division, so name them all. I don't know where I'll come in, in the rankings right now, but I'm never one to say that I deserve this or I deserve that. I understand that I've got to continue to climb but whoever's name is on that list to get to the top, that's fine with me."

Regardless of how her second UFC stint will play out, Miesha Tate vowed that a rematch with 'The Preacher's Daughter' will happen before she hangs her gloves up for good. 'Cupcake' said:

"I'm sure Holly and I, before I retire, her and I will fight again."

Watch Miesha Tate's UFC Vegas 31 post-fight interview:

Holly Holm is open to a rematch with Miesha Tate

The first time they crossed paths at UFC 196, Miesha Tate scored one of the most incredible come-from-behind victories in the promotion's history. After being demolished by Holly Holm for almost five rounds, Miesha Tate managed to mount a late surge to secure a submission victory and capture the UFC women's bantamweight title.

Speaking to ESPN’s Laura Sanko, Holly Holm stated that her priority is to challenge for the title and not running it back with Tate. But 'The Preacher's Daughter' revealed that she's still open to a rematch with her returning rival:

“My plan is to compete for the belt, so if that fight [The Miesha Tate rematch] ends up being on the way there, then absolutely."

“I always like to avenge losses no matter what, so yes, I would like to do that, but I think sometimes you can get so fixated on one fight that you’re not focused on whatever is coming your way."

