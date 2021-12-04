"These coaches will always have the next student" - Jon Jones takes another shot at Mike Winkeljohn; hints that coach did not have his best interests at heart

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' recent departure from his longtime gym, Jackson Wink MMA, has been the subject of much media coverage as of late.

Recently on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, head coach Mike Winkeljohn revealed that he had made the decision to temporarily suspend Jon Jones from the gym, after the former champ had been involved in a domestic battery case involving his fiancee.

In a recent barrage of Twitter posts, Jon Jones has blasted his former coach for not doing his part to help him through this troubling time. He initially posted that:

"If a coach really wants what’s best for you, they will encourage you to train with the most skilled people around, selflessly, even if the training isn’t at their gym. This is a next best thing type business, make sure you’re always doing what’s right for you."

"If a coach really wants what's best for you, they will encourage you to train with the most skilled people around, selflessly, even if the training isn't at their gym. This is a next best thing type business, make sure you're always doing what's right for you."

He followed up his initial tweet with:

"What I mean when I say next best thing, these coaches will always have the next student, you only get one career, protect it."

"What I mean when I say next best thing, these coaches will always have the next student, you only get one career, protect it."

"learn to read through peoples bulls**t, remember you are the CEO. Don’t look back after a mediocre career thinking what you should’ve done differently."

"learn to read through peoples bulls**t, remember you are the CEO. Don't look back after a mediocre career thinking what you should've done differently."

Where is Jon Jones training now?

Jon Jones recently announced that he would be moving to Fight Ready, to work with Eddie Cha and former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo. As of late, Fight Ready has been drawing a number of high-profile fighters through its doors, including Deiveson Figueiredo and Weili Zhang.

Footage has emerged of Jon Jones training at Fight Ready with Olympic wrestler J'den Cox, with the former UFC champ being put through the ringer by the high-level grappler.

CaucasusMania @ManiaCaucasus J'den Cox humbled Jon Jones this week 🥰 J'den Cox humbled Jon Jones this week 🥰 https://t.co/SLPXlqBPnm

It is still not clear when fans will see Jon Jones return to the UFC, with his long awaited heavyweight debut now considerably overdue. 'Bones' has previously stated that he only intends to fight for the belt, and with the title unification bout between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou set to take place in January, it may be that Jones will be ready to face the winner come summer of 2022.

