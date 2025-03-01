Boxing tonight (March 1, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a No Limit Boxing and Ace Boxing event at South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, Australia. The card will be streamed on FOX Australia at 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 6:00 PM GMT+10 (Greenwich Mean Time).

Ad

It's headlined by Liam Wilson vs. Youssef Dib 2 at lightweight. Elsewhere, Jalen Tait and John Mannu compete for IBF Pan-Pacific super lightweight gold. There's also Vegas Larfield vs. GuiMing Li at an undisclosed weight, and Jack Bowen vs. Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev at super middleweight.

Ad

Trending

The rest features Nicila Costello vs. Brianna Harrison at women's super flyweight, Kirra Ruston vs. Siliveni Nawai at light heavyweight, Shannan Davey vs. Suitama Manuele at super welterweight, Floyd Masson vs. Austine Nnamdi at cruiserweight, and Jahzia Puohotaua vs. Noah Hooper at light heavyweight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Next is a Queensberry Promotions card at Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, Dorset England. It will be streamed on TNT Sports at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. / 7:00 PM G.M.T.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The card features Ryan Garner vs. Salvador Jimenez for the EBU European super featherweight title, Lewis Edmondson defending his Commonwealth light heavyweight title against Oluwatosin Kejawa, and Royston Barney Smith vs. Frederico Duguet for the WBC International Silver super featherweight title.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN host an event at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. / 7:00 PM G.M.T. It features Lewis Crooker vs. Paddy Donovan at welterweight, Tommy McCarthy vs. Steven Ward at cruiserweight, and Gerard Hughes vs. Ruadhan Farrell at super bantamweight.

Ad

There's also Craig Richards vs. Padraig McCrory at light heavyweight, Kurt Walker vs. Leon Woodstock at featherweight, Aaron Bowen vs. Juan Cruz Cacheiro at middleweight, Shauna Browne vs. Elif Nur Turhan at women's super lightweight, and Jack O'Neill vs. Mohammed Wako at super bantamweight.

There's also a Salita Promotions and DAZN event at Coliseo Tomas Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. / 8:00 PM A.S.T. (Atlantic Standard Time). It is headlined by Subriel Matias vs. Gabriel Valenzuela at super welterweight.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lastly, there's the weekend's biggest spectacle with TGB Promotions, Premier Boxing Champions and Amazon Prime hosting an event at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the United States. It is headlined by top-tier power-puncher Gervonta Davis defending his WBA lightweight title.

He does so against Lamont Roach Jr. Elsewhere, José Valenzuela defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell, Alberto Puello defends his WBC super lightweight title against Sandor Martin, with Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams for interim WBA super welterweight gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.