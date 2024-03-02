Boxing tonight (March 2, 2024): What are the fights lined up? 

Tonight, there is a card headlined by Jaouad Belmehdi vs. Alfred Lamptey at super featherweight, where the former will try to hand the latter his first-ever loss.

In the co-main event, Abdumonem Said faces Faizan Anwar at welterweight. Meanwhile, Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Eliu Canario precedes them at super flyweight. Elsewhere, Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Andres Garcia takes place at lightweight, while Ramy Magdi vs. Isaac Zebra Jr is at middleweight.

In a lighter division, Mostafa Mohammed Fahmi Komsan and Guanlin Mu meet at featherweight, a bout preceded by Youssef Karrar vs. Mykyta Ionin at cruiserweight.

The card starts with two super middleweight bouts in Amer Kadhum Ghaneem vs. Kharon Zapolsky and Fahad Alkhoori vs. Ariembi Isalah Odhiambo. The card takes place at the Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, starting at 10:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) / 7:00 AM PT (Pacific Time), available on the DAZN app.

A bigger fight card, however, follows with one of women's boxing's all-time greats, Amanda Serrano, taking on Nina Meinke at featherweight, where the former defends her BF, WBA, and WBO featherweight titles. Meanwhile, polarizing boxing star Jake Paul makes his return at cruiserweight.

He faces former Golden Gloves champion and 35-year-old journeyman Ryan Bourland. Elsewhere, Pedro Marquez Medina vs. Brandon Valdes takes place at featherweight, while a bout at super featherweight sees Christopher Diaz take on Headley Scott.

Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres marks a return to featherweight, while Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago features at welterweight. The remaining two bouts of the card are Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla at women's super flyweight and Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera at welterweight.

The card takes place at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, starting at 7:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) / 4:00 AM PT (Pacific Time), and can be viewed on the DAZN app.

Are there any other boxing cards tonight?

The day's final boxing event sees Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford at featherweight for the vacant WBA featherweight championship. Similarly, Luis Alberto Lopez and Reiya Abe meet in the co-headliner for the IBF featherweight title. Elsewhere, Brian Norman Jr. and Janelson Bocachica meet at welterweight.

Bryce Mills vs. Gerffred Ngayot meet at junior welterweight, Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez at middleweight, Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina at junior welterweight, Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez at bantamweight, Nico Ali Walsh vs. Charles Stanford at middleweight, and Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin at heavyweight.

The card, which is at Stone Resort Casino, New York, takes place at 5:20 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 2:20 PM PT (Pacific Time), available on ESPN+.