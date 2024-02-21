Jon Jones defends Jake Paul’s influence on combat sports, appreciates impact of the influencer-turned-boxer’s financial savvy on the fight game

Jon Jones recently praised Jake Paul's contribution to combat sports, emphasizing his business intelligence and its substantial effect on the sport.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been commanding attention in the domain of influencer boxing for a while now. In January 2020, he debuted in the ring against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, securing a first-round TKO win. Little did anyone, including 'The Problem Child' himself, anticipate that merely four years later, he would become the main attraction of the events organized by his own boxing promotion, facing renowned competitors from the combat sports world.

Paul has faced considerable backlash for his choice of opponents, particularly for engaging retired MMA fighters such as Ben Askren, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz rather than opting for younger and more formidable boxers.

Contrary to popular opinion, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion holds a different perspective. In a recent interview with mushroom supplement company Lifecykel (via MMA Uncensored), 'Bones' articulated that Paul's involvement in combat sports is advantageous, not just for the 27-year-old Ohio native, but also for fellow fighters and the industry at large.

Jones recognized Paul's footprint on the financial aspect of combat sports, stating that 'The Problem Child' has effectively identified lucrative opportunities that often elude more skilled fighters. Despite doubts surrounding his transition to professional boxing, Jones praised Paul's entrepreneurial acumen and his adeptness at leveraging his platform for financial gain.

Paul is preparing to take on Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight bout scheduled for March 2 at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This fight will serve as the co-main event on a card headlined by women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who will defend her IBF title against Nina Meinke.

Jon Jones talks about UFC 300 main event offer

Jon Jones recently declined an opportunity to compete in the headline bout at UFC 300.

'Bones' had to step back due to a pectoral injury, leading to his withdrawal from the title fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Jones disclosed that he turned down an offer from UFC lawyer Hunter Campbell to compete at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13 during the promotion's milestone pay-per-view event because he felt he wouldn't have had adequate time for proper training:

"I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC, asking me. He said, 'Jon, I know it's only nine weeks away, but if there's any chance you're feeling up to it, man, it'd be awesome news for the community that you're coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever'. And as honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don't think I'll be ready."

