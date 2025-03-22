Boxing tonight (March 22, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a Matchroom Sport event at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. It will be streamed on DAZN at 4:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 1:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, while local Australian fans can tune in at 7:00 PM A.E.D.T. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

Ad

The card is headlined by super lightweight star George Kambosos Jr., who faces short-notice power-puncher Jake Wyllie. Elsewhere, Skye Nicolson defends her WBC women's featherweight title against fellow undefeated pugilist Tiara Brown, though that isn't the only title fight on the card.

Cherneka Johnson defends her WBA women's bantamweight belt against Nina Hughes in a rematch. There's also Imam Khataev vs. Durval Palacios at light heavyweight, Jayden Buan vs. Jordan Kasilieris at super lightweight, and Hemi Ahio vs. Aekkaphob Auraiwan, and Teremoana Junior vs. James Singh, both at heavyweight.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One of the more obscure events of the weekend is a Neilson Boxing card at Indigo at the O2 in Greenwich, London, England. It's streamed on Fightzone at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T., but 6:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time) for U.K. fans. Billy Allington vs. Jake Henty at super lightweight headlines the event.

Back on U.S. soil, ProBox Promotions hosts an event at the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, California, streamed on ProBox at 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. It features Lester Martinez vs. Joeshon James at super middleweight, Vladimir Hernandez vs. Isaias Lucero at super welterweight, and Jasmine Artiga vs. Regina Chavez for WBA women's flyweight gold.

Ad

In more obscure action, Boxing Insider Promotions and DAZN bring forth their own event. It's held at Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T., and consists of Vlad Panin vs. Brian Arregui at welterweight, Justin Figueroa vs. Mario Rios at super welterweight, and Kahshad Elliot vs. Lukes Ruiz at welterweight.

Another card, hosted by Overtime Boxing at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. at Sycuan Resort & Casino in El Cajon, California, takes place. It's streamed by DAZN, and headlined Maliek Montgomery vs. Jeremy Hill at super featherweight.

Ad

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately, there is. Sampson Boxing and Amazon Prime come together at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. The card is headlined by the towering Sebastian Fundora, who defends his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles against Chordale Booker.

Expand Tweet

At middleweight, Elijah Garcia takes on Terrell Gausha, while Jesus Ramos Jr. faces Guido Schramm, all on the main card, while a plethora of prelim bouts precede them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.