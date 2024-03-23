Boxing tonight (March 23, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

For those in search of events related to boxing tonight, the sport will field three events. The first is headlined by unbeaten British super lightweight champion Dalton Smith, who faces former WBC Silver light welterweight champion, Jose Zepeda in 12 rounds at super lightweight.

Meanwhile, newly minted WBO women's welterweight champion Sandy Ryan defends her title in a 10-round clash against Terri Harper. Elsewhere, super welterweights Ishmael Davis and Troy Williamson meet in a 12-rounder that pits Davis' undefeated record against Williamson's knockout power.

Expand Tweet

In a return to super lightweight, yet another undefeated fighter in Campbell Hatton faces James Flint in 10-round action. Finally, the last bout of the main card is a 10-round super bantamweight clash between prospects Nico Leivars and Piotr Mirga.

In the prelims, light heavyweights Liam Cameron and Hussein Itaba clash over six rounds, while super welterweights Leli Buttigieg and Bartlomiej Stryczek also fight over six rounds. It is preceded by another six-round bout, this time at middleweight, between Connan Murphy and Edgar Kemsky.

The event is available on DAZN, with the prelims starting at 1:15 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 10:15 AM PT (Pacific Time), and the main card at 3:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 12:00 PM PT (Pacific Time).

In a return to the influencer boxing world, Misfits 13 features a two-on-one headliner, with Fox The G facing Most Wanted and Evil Hero at lightweight. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz's teammate, Chris Avila, faces Jake Bostwick at light heavyweight.

At cruiserweight, Tayler Holder takes on DWG Earth in a bout preceded by a tournament in Lil Craca vs. Yuddy Gang, and Joey Knight vs. Baby Hulk, with both matchups being the quarterfinals of the MFB lightweight interim title tournament. In the prelims, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy fights MoDeen at heavyweight.

They will be preceded by a vacant MFB women's lightweight title fight between Nikki Hru and Alexia Grace. The boxing event, which is available on DAZN, starts at 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time).

Is there any other boxing event tonight?

Triller takes another swing at boxing, this time on Canadian soil with an 8-fight event headlined by a Canadian super welterweight title fight between Sebastien Bouchard and Jan Michael Poulin. Jordan Balmir and Daniel Roach lock horns at middleweight, while Terry Osias and Marcos Karalitzky meet at light heavyweight.

Expand Tweet

David Canuel vs. David Grant is at super welterweight, Jean-Francois Mosimann vs. Carl Demontigny at middleweight, Alexendre Perron vs. Zacharie Loisea at super lightweight, Simon Risler vs. Guillaume Gosselin at welterweight, and Olivier Rhein vs. Steven Généreux at light heavyweight.

The card, available on Triller TV, starts at 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) and 5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time).