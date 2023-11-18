“Influencer boxing is wild” - Fans shocked as Bdave tweets mid-round during fight against Jarvis

When influencer boxer Bdave's X account tweeted mid-fight against Jarvis Khattri on Friday, November 17, it got several on the platform talking. Both athletes clashed in the Misfits Boxing 11 event at New York Hall, London.

Bdave, from his account @bdave69, posted:

"Y’all on Jarvis meat right now just chill…watch what I do this next round"

A thread began amassing replies, with several commenting on the over the top nature of the gesture. This came across from @loverofchelsea who said:

"It crazy too. Influencer boxing is wild"

Here are other reactions:

"LMAO least he standing on business 🤷🏽‍♂️ csnt say the same for most yall tweeters…"

"No way he took his gloves off in between rounds lol the commission wouldn’t even allow this. His team tweeting for him lol."

"That's kinda funny ngl 😭😭"

"Right?! Boxing and tweeting at the same time? Now that's multitasking! But can we just address how this is a surefire way to keep those trolls at bay?"

One felt we should learn from Bdave to increase productivity:

"Maybe if we all tweeted in the middle of our work, productivity would go soaring! Anyone up for the challenge?"

Check out the pugilistic tweeting below:

All three judges scored the bout 54-50 in favor of the debutant, Jarvis, who claimed the Misfits Boxing welterweight title.

Bdave and influencer boxing

Influencer boxing largely began picking up steam in early 2018. KSI engaged in big bouts with Joe Weller and current WWE United States champion Logan Paul (twice).

Bdave impressed earlier this year in the influencer boxing circuit despite losing by a unanimous decision against Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Jake Paul is another example of this permutation of pugilism. 'The Problem Child' began his efforts in amateur boxing on the undercard of his brother. The younger Paul has since gone on to amass a professional boxing record of 7-1 with four knockouts and closes out the calendar year fighting Andre August on December 15th.

Logan has also engaged in other attention-grabbing bouts within this entertainment lane. He fought against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition and Dillon Danis in a professional bout.

Moreover, BKFC 19 showcased several online personalities including rapper Blueface. Misfits Boxing has carved out a path as a promotional outlet exclusively engaging in influencer-style fights. Creator Clash, Kingpyn, and more are also becoming known as influencer-boxing-specific organizations.