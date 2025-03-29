Boxing tonight (March 29, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight offers plenty of action to fans of 'The Sweet Science,' starting with a 3150 Fight and Kameda Promotions collaboration at Aichi Sky Expo in Aichi, Japan. It will be streamed on AbemaTV at 2:00 AM E.D.T. (Eastern Daylight Time) / 11:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers.

Due to time zone differences, West Coast fans can tune in an hour before March 29. Meanwhile, local Japanese fans will find the event available at 3:00 PM J.S.T. (Japan Standard Time). It is headlined by Ángel Ayala defending his IBF flyweight title against IBF super flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki.

It includes Kayosuke Okamoto vs. Michael Dasmarinas at featherweight, and Jeo Santisima vs. Ei Go at super featherweight, among other bouts. Also at 2:00 AM E.D.T. / 11:00 PM P.T. is a Highland Boxing Team event at World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, set for 1:00 PM I.C.T. (Indochina Time) for local Thai fans.

It features Toshihiko Era vs. Imani Matendo for the WBF Asia Pacific flyweight title, Kritiphak Duangnut defending his Asian Boxing Federation featherweight title against Chanthapat Laohajarasatsang, and Geilser AP vs. Rattakorn Tassaworn for the WBC Asian Continental super middleweight belt.

Unfortunately, there's no streaming information for the event. Hours later, at 8:00 PM E.D.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., Top Rank, Matchroom Sport, and ESPN+ hold an event at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. It's headlined by Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2.

The two women clash for Mayer's WBO women's welterweight title. There's also Brian Norman Jr. defending his WBO welterweight belt against Derrieck Cuevas, Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas at featherweight, and Emiliano Vargas vs. Giovannie Gonzalez at super lightweight, with other fights set.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately, there is more action scheduled. At 9:00 PM E.D.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. and 10:00 PM A.R.T. (Argentina Time), Samspon Boxing hosts an event at Casino Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal, Argentina.

The card consists of Michell Banquez vs. Luciano Baldor for the WBA Fedelatin bantamweight title, Victor Rodriguez vs. Alberto Mosquera for the WBA Fedelatin welterweight title, and Joel Conteras vs. Miguel Angel Maciel for the WBA Fedelatin flyweight title.

Regrettably, there's no known streaming information. This evening's final card is hosted by Golden Boy Promotions and Cancún Boxing at Polifórum Benito Juárez in Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico. It will be streamed by DAZN at 9:00 PM E.D.T. / 6:00 PM P.T., and 8:00 PM E.S.T. (Eastern Standard Time) for Mexican fans.

It is headlined by William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer 2 for the Mexican's interim WBC lightweight title. Additionally, Oscar Collazo defends his WBO and WBA strawweight titles against Edwin Cano.

